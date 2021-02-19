Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Price of petrol crossed Rs 90 per litre mark in Delhi after fuel rates were hiked for the 11th day in a row. While petrol saw an increase of 31 paise in the national capital, diesel rates jumped up by 33 paise on Friday. Notably, rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. However, in all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Also Read - Petrol Price Today, 18 February 2021: Petrol Breaches Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP | Check Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

The petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2.61 per litre for since last nine days while the diesel prices have witnessed a surge of Rs 3.16 per litre after a rally in international oil prices took fuel prices in India to new highs. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 17 Feb 2021: What is The Reason Behind Fuel Price Hike in India?

Meanwhile, petrol in Chhattisgarh is Rs 12 cheaper a litre and diesel Rs 4 cheaper per litre, as compared to the other neighbouring states.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says that the reason is his government’s decision to have a VAT rate lower than the neighbouring states. Presently, the VAT rate on transport fuels in Chhattisgarh is 25 per cent plus Rs 2 per litre on petrol and 25 percent plus Re 1 per litre on diesel.

PM Modi blames previous govts

“If the previous government had focused on reducing India’s dependence on energy imports then the middle class would not have been so burdened”, PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Without directly referring to the hike in retail fuel prices, which are affected by international rates, PM Modi said that India in the 2019- 20 financial year, imported 85 percent of its petrol and 53 percent of its gas requirements, according to PTI.

The international rates for natural gas have spiralled in recent weeks.