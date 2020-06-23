Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices continued to rise on Monday for more than two weeks in a row and reached a record high of nearly Rs 80 per litre in the national capital. Pterol in Delhi will now be sold at Rs 79.76 per litre, after increasing by Rs 0.20. Also Read - Corona Crisis: Testing in Delhi Increased by Three Times, Says Delhi CM Kejriwal

On the other hand, the price of diesel stands at Rs 79.40 per litre, with a rise of Rs 0.55. Also Read - Amid Battle With Coronavirus, Delhi Faces Terror Threat; Capital Put on High Alert

The prices have been on a rapid rise eversince the country’s key oil companies (OMCs) resumed daily revision of rates under the first phase of ‘Unlock’, for the first time since the coronavirus-infused nationwide lockdown deregulated in April 2002. Also Read - Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Much-needed Relief

Petrol prices have gone up Rs 8.50 over the past 17 days, while diesel rates have increased by nearly Rs 10. However, the price hike is not just limited to the national capital, but in all the major cities of India. The prices vary based on the local sales tax, as well as the value-added tax or VAT.