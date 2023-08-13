Home

Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Get Cheaper In Noida, Gurugram Today; Check Latest Rates Here

Petrol, Diesel Prices Get Cheaper In Noida, Gurugram Today; Check Latest Rates Here

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 13: In good news for residents in Noida and Gurugram, petrol and diesel prices in the cities have been slashed.

Petrol and diesel in Noida and Gurugram got cheaper after oil companies updated the rates. (Photo: Freepik)

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: For months, petrol and diesel prices have remained stagnant with no change in the rates in all major cities. In good news for residents in Noida and Gurugram, petrol and diesel prices in the cities have been slashed. The petrol and diesel prices in Noida and Gurugram got cheaper after oil companies updated the rates.

Trending Now

With 27 paise cut, the revised petrol price in Noida stood at Rs 96.65 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 89.82 per litre on Sunday. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol now costs Rs 96.84 while the diesel prices stood at Rs 89.72.

Petrol Prices In Noida, Gurugram

Noida – Rs 96.65 per litre

Gurugram – Rs 96.84 per litre

Diesel Prices In Noida, Gurugram

Noida – Rs 89.82 per litre

Gurugram – Rs 89.72 per litre

Besides Noida and Gurugram, the petrol and diesel prices in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, , Bihar’s Patna, Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Jaipur also got cheaper.

How To Check Petrol, Diesel Price In Your City

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, SMS ‘RSP <space> Dealer Code of Petrol Pump’ to 9224992249. For example, SMS ‘RSP 102072’ to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi. Click HERE to find your city’s RSP code.

What Leads To Change In Petrol And Diesel Prices

Diesel accounts for about two-fifth of India’s overall refined fuel consumption. Diesel margins have declined substantially since rising to a record of over $71 a barrel in June after Russia invaded Ukraine, making a case for a cut in local prices. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of petrol gets nearly doubled. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES