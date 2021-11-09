New Delhi: In a slight relief for consumers, petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. Accordingly, the fuel rates remained static for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday under the daily price revision mechanism followed by state-owned fuel firms.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Down Further. Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Across the country as well prices of the petrol and diesel largely remained unchanged on Tuesday barring a few states where value-added tax (VAT) reduction process is still on.

Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 103.97 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 89.79 a litre last week. Petrol price in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

The good news of fuel price front is that global crude prices have softened to around USD 83 per barrel now from the three year high level of more than USD 85 a barrel just a few days back. If the price line holds, fuel prices in India could come down further and increases could be checked. But OPEC+ decision on only gradual increase in production in December could push up crude prices again, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged Ahead of Diwali. Check Latest Rates

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 45 days. Similarly, petrol prices have also risen on 28 of the 41 days, as per the IANS report. Also Read - Petrol Price Hiked Again, No Dhanteras Respite for Common Man. Latest Rates Here

The excise duty cut by the Centre was the first such exercise since the onset of Covid pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for Covid relief measures, according to the IANS report.