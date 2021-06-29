New Delhi: After a day’s gap, the fuel prices witnessed a sharp rise once again on Tuesday. While the price of petrol was hiked by 31 to 35 paise, diesel price rose from 26 to 30 paise on June 29, taking fuel prices across the nation to a historic high. As per reports, this is the 32nd price hike in less than two months, that took petrol price in Delhi closer to Rs 99 per litre mark while diesel crossed Rs 89 per litre mark on the day. Now, in the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost you Rs 98.81 and for a litre of diesel, you need to pay Rs 89.18, respectively. Also Read - Sensex, Nifty start on flat note amid mixed global cues

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, people will be paying Rs 104. 90 for a litre of petrol and Rs 96.72 per litre for diesel. And, in Chennai, the petrol price has been set at Rs 99.82, while Diesel price is at Rs 93.74. Fuel prices in Kolkata too witnessed a hike and as of June 29, the price of petrol is at Rs 98.64 while diesel price has been marked at Rs 92.03.

