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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today March 27 LIVE: Prices stable or increasing across major cities? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today March 27 LIVE: Prices stable or increasing across major cities? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today March 27 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol Price

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, March 27, 2026: The widespread rumours of a fuel shortage have triggered panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps across cities. Fuel marketing companies in India have been under strain as retail petrol and diesel prices remained frozen despite a nearly 50 per cent surge in international oil prices since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today March 27 LIVE: Prices stable or increasing across major cities? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Amid the Iran-Israel-U.S. tensions, Nayara Energy, India’s largest private fuel retailer, on Thursday raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre, passing on part of the recent surge in global oil prices following the war in the Middle East, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Petrol at Nayara pumps now costs Rs 100.71 a litre and diesel costs Rs 91.31 per litre. Crude oil has crossed $100 per barrel. According to the reports, Brent crude reached around $107.10 per barrel at 6:15 AM today, while WTI crude is at $93.73 per barrel.

International oil prices touched USD 119 per barrel earlier this month on intensifying Iran war, before pulling back to around USD 100 a barrel. A litre of normal petrol in Delhi continues to cost Rs 94.77 while the same grade diesel comes for Rs 87.67 a litre. The costs for XP95 petrol and XG diesel will be Rs 101.89 and Rs 91.49, respectively.

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