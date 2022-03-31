Petrol, Diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last ten days to Rs. 6.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs. 101.81 per litre as against 101.01 per litre previously while diesel rates have gone up from 92.27 per litre to 93.07 per litre today, price notification of state fuel retailers showed.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Earthquake of 6.6 Magnitude Strikes Noumea, New Caledonia

In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre reached ₹ 116.72 & ₹ 100.94 respectively after prices were increased by 84 paise.