New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today increased for the third straight day. Wednesday’s petrol and diesel price hike was also the seventh in May. Petrol price was increased by 25 paisa per litre and diesel price was also hiked by 25 paisa per litre. Aftermath of assembly elections, petrol and diesel prices continue to soar as state-owned oil companies have been revising fuel rates. Also Read - 5 Minute Makeup Guide For Video Conferencing With Recode Studios

Petrol Price Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol price today in Mumbai is Rs 98.36 per litre. Also Read - Pep Guardiola Reacts After Manchester City Win Premier League 2020-21 Title, Calls it 'Toughest Triumph'

In Delhi, petrol price on Wednesday is Rs 92.05 per litre. Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Elderly Women Dance to Helen’s ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ on The Road, Desi Thumka Wins The Internet | Watch

In Chennai, Petrol price today is Rs 93.84 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 92.16 per litre.

Diesel Prices Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Diesel price in Mumbai today is Rs 89.75 per litre.

In Delhi, Diesel price on Wednesday is Rs 82.61 per litre.

Diesel in Chennai today is Rs 87.49 per litre.

Diesel in Kolkata on Wednesday is Rs 85.45 per litre.

However, petrol and diesel prices vary in state to state and city wise. The variation in fuel rates are there because of sales tax or VAT levied by the respective state governments. Central excise, dealer commission also add to petrol and diesel prices.