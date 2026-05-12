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Petrol, diesel prices today: OMCs bleed Rs 1,000 crore a day, check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: OMCs bleed Rs 1,000 crore a day, check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) update fuel prices every day at 6 am based on changes in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

Petrol, diesel prices today: OMCs bleed Rs 1,000 crore a day, check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: People are worried about India’s energy security after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Hyderabad, where he appealed to countrymen to reduce fuel and edible oil consumption and avoid buying gold for the next year. The ongoing war between the United States and Iran is impacting several countries as key sea routes, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have been disrupted, affecting the supply of crude oil and LPG. PM Modi’s speech has also raised speculations that the Centre is going to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. However the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on May 12

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, amid sharp volatility in the global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Notably, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily at around 6 AM, aligning them with the current global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.

Check Petrol Prices Today

City Petrol Price Change New Delhi Rs 94.77 0 Kolkata Rs 105.45 0 Mumbai Rs 103.54 0 Chennai Rs 101.23 0.38 Gurgaon Rs 95.30 -0.21 Noida Rs 94.85 -0.2 Bangalore Rs 102.92 0 Bhubaneswar Rs 101.03 -0.08 Chandigarh Rs 94.30 0 Hyderabad Rs 107.50 0.04 Jaipur Rs 104.94 0.22 Lucknow Rs 94.73 0 Patna Rs 105.23 0 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.40 -0.08

Check Diesel Rate Across Cities

CITY DIESEL PRICE CHANGE New Delhi Rs 87.67 0 Kolkata Rs 92.02 0 Mumbai Rs 90.03 0 Chennai Rs 92.81 0.41 Gurgaon Rs 87.77 -0.2 Noida Rs 87.98 -0.21 Bangalore Rs 90.99 0 Bhubaneswar Rs 92.60 -0.09 Chandigarh Rs 82.45 0 Hyderabad Rs 95.70 0 Jaipur Rs 90.41 0.2 Lucknow Rs 87.86 0 Patna Rs 91.49 0 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 96.28 -0.2

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