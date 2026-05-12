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Petrol, diesel prices today: OMCs bleed Rs 1,000 crore a day, check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) update fuel prices every day at 6 am based on changes in global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: People are worried about India’s energy security after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Hyderabad, where he appealed to countrymen to reduce fuel and edible oil consumption and avoid buying gold for the next year. The ongoing war between the United States and Iran is impacting several countries as key sea routes, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have been disrupted, affecting the supply of crude oil and LPG. PM Modi’s speech has also raised speculations that the Centre is going to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. However the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on May 12
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, amid sharp volatility in the global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Notably, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise petrol and diesel prices daily at around 6 AM, aligning them with the current global crude oil prices and currency exchange rates.
Check Petrol Prices Today
|City
|Petrol Price
|Change
|New Delhi
|Rs 94.77
|0
|Kolkata
|Rs 105.45
|0
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|0
|Chennai
|Rs 101.23
|0.38
|Gurgaon
|Rs 95.30
|-0.21
|Noida
|Rs 94.85
|-0.2
|Bangalore
|Rs 102.92
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 101.03
|-0.08
|Chandigarh
|Rs 94.30
|0
|Hyderabad
|Rs 107.50
|0.04
|Jaipur
|Rs 104.94
|0.22
|Lucknow
|Rs 94.73
|0
|Patna
|Rs 105.23
|0
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 107.40
|-0.08
Check Diesel Rate Across Cities
|CITY
|DIESEL PRICE
|CHANGE
|New Delhi
|Rs 87.67
|0
|Kolkata
|Rs 92.02
|0
|Mumbai
|Rs 90.03
|0
|Chennai
|Rs 92.81
|0.41
|Gurgaon
|Rs 87.77
|-0.2
|Noida
|Rs 87.98
|-0.21
|Bangalore
|Rs 90.99
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 92.60
|-0.09
|Chandigarh
|Rs 82.45
|0
|Hyderabad
|Rs 95.70
|0
|Jaipur
|Rs 90.41
|0.2
|Lucknow
|Rs 87.86
|0
|Patna
|Rs 91.49
|0
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 96.28
|-0.2
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