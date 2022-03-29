New Delhi: In the last seven days, petrol and diesel prices have risen six times. Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise, taking the total increase in rates to 4,80 per litre.Also Read - LPG Cylinder Prices, New ATM Rules And More: 7 Major Changes From March 1 to Affect Your Life

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs. 100.21 per litre as against Rs. 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs. 90.77 per litre to Rs. 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Also Read - Petrol Price Today: Fuel Rates Hike For Ninth Day in a Row; Petrol Sold at Rs 76.26 in Delhi, Diesel at Rs 74.62

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 85 paise and 75 paise respectively. Which means people will have to pay Rs. 115.04 for petrol and Rs. 99.25 for diesel.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs. 105.94 and Rs. 96.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs. 109.68 and diesel is Rs. 94.62. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol is Rs. 105.62 per litre and Rs. 89.70 per litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, per litre of petrol will cost Rs113.61 and Rs. 99.84 for a litre of diesel