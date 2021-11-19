New Delhi: In a relief for consumers from rising fuel rates, oil marketing companies (OMCs) today again kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged post revision of duties by the state governments. Across the country, the fuel rates largely remained unchanged but the retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes. There are several areas where petrol and diesel prices have gone down below Rs 100-mark.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Down in 25 States, UTs. Details Here

Petrol, Diesel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai

First, we take a look at the fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities.

The pump price of petrol in the national capital is Rs 103.97 a litre and the diesel prices also remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel Rs 94.14 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 104.67 a litre and the diesel rate is Rs 89.79 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 91.43 per litre, according to an IANS report.

Petrol Price Under Rs 100

Petrol price in Gurugram is Rs 95.63 per litre, in Noida is Rs 95.40 per litre, in Chandigarh is Rs 94.23 per litre, and in Lucknow Rs 95.28 per litre, according to details provided on good returns website.

Diesel Rate Under Rs 100

Diesel price in Gurugram is Rs 86.85 per litre, in Noida is Rs 86.91 a litre, in Bengaluru is Rs 85.01 per litre, in Bhubaneswar is Rs 91.62 per litre, in Chandigarh is Rs 80.90 per litre, in Hyderabad is Rs 94.62 a litre, in Jaipur is Rs 91.44 per litre, in Lucknow is Rs 86.80 a litre, in Patna is Rs 91.16 per litre, and in Trivandrum is Rs 93.75 a litre, as per the good returns website.

Global Crude Prices

The global crude prices which has touched three year high level of over USD 85 a barrel on several occasions in past one month has softened now to below USD 82 per barrel. Rise in US inventory has pushed down crude prices but OPEC+ decision on only gradual increase in production in December could raise it further. This could put pressure on oil companies to revise fuel prices upwards again, as per the IANS report.