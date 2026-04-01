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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 01 LIVE: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 01 LIVE: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 01: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today LIVE Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 01 across Indian cities and states. The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Amid the West Asia crisis and rising crude oil prices, the Centre on Friday reduced special excise duty on petroleum products to keep petrol and diesel prices stable.

The duty on petrol has been cut from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre, while diesel duty has been reduced from Rs 10 to zero.The announcement comes under the supply disruptions of crude amid the ongoing West Asia crisis “…the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do…,” notes a part of the order.

Today Petrol Rate April 01: Check Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Price (₹/L) Price Change New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹105.41 -0.04 Mumbai ₹103.54 0.00 Chennai ₹100.80 0.00 Gurgaon ₹95.65 +0.26 Noida ₹95.16 +0.28 Bangalore ₹102.92 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹100.97 -0.69 Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹107.50 +0.04 Jaipur ₹104.91 +0.06 Lucknow ₹94.57 -0.16 Patna ₹105.23 -0.35 Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.40 +0.10

Today Petrol Rate April 01: Check Petrol Price State-Wise

State/UT Price (₹) Price Change Andaman & Nicobar ₹82.46 0.00 Andhra Pradesh ₹109.63 -0.01 Arunachal Pradesh ₹91.03 +0.36 Assam ₹98.19 -0.04 Bihar ₹105.23 -0.35 Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00 Chhattisgarh ₹100.45 +0.80 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu ₹92.37 -0.07 Delhi ₹94.77 0.00 Goa ₹96.57 -0.13 Gujarat ₹94.80 -0.05 Haryana ₹95.96 0.00 Himachal Pradesh ₹95.33 +0.16 Jammu & Kashmir ₹96.59 -0.04 Jharkhand ₹98.20 +0.34 Karnataka ₹102.92 0.00 Kerala ₹107.40 +0.10 Ladakh ₹102.44 -0.80 Lakshadweep ₹100.75 0.00 Madhya Pradesh ₹106.52 -0.11 Maharashtra ₹103.54 0.00 Manipur ₹99.15 -0.06 Meghalaya ₹96.44 +0.19 Mizoram ₹99.55 +0.22 Nagaland ₹97.73 +0.45 Odisha ₹100.97 -0.69 Puducherry ₹96.32 +0.06 Punjab ₹98.29 +0.06 Rajasthan ₹104.91 +0.06 Sikkim ₹103.45 +0.10 Tamil Nadu ₹100.80 0.00 Telangana ₹107.50 +0.04 Tripura ₹97.40 -0.21 Uttar Pradesh ₹94.57 -0.16 Uttarakhand ₹93.78 +0.09 West Bengal ₹105.41 -0.04

Today Diesel Rate April 01: Check Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Price (₹) Price Change New Delhi ₹87.67 0.00 Kolkata ₹92.02 0.00 Mumbai ₹90.03 0.00 Chennai ₹92.39 0.00 Gurgaon ₹88.10 +0.25 Noida ₹88.31 +0.33 Bangalore ₹90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹92.55 -0.66 Chandigarh ₹82.45 0.00 Hyderabad ₹95.70 0.00 Jaipur ₹90.38 +0.05 Lucknow ₹87.67 -0.19 Patna ₹91.49 -0.33 Thiruvananthapuram ₹96.28 +0.10

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