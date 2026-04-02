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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 02 LIVE Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Thursday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 02 across Indian cities and states. Even as state-run oil companies have kept standard fuel prices unchanged, private players and premium-grade fuels have witnessed noticeable price increases. It is to be noted that the Centre has reduced special excise duty on petroleum products to keep petrol and diesel prices stable.

The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Earlier on Wednesday, PSU oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) increased the prices of its premium fuels in the national capital. XP100 petrol is now priced at Rs 160 per litre, up from Rs 149 earlier. The high-octane fuel is primarily used in luxury vehicles and high-performance motorcycles to enhance engine efficiency.

Similarly, the company has raised the price of Xtra Green diesel (premium diesel), which now costs Rs 92.99 per litre in Delhi, compared to Rs 91.49 previously. However, there has been no change in regular petrol and diesel prices, which remained stable across major Indian cities despite a rise in global crude oil benchmarks amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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