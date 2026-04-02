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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 7:48 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 02 LIVE Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Thursday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 02 across Indian cities and states. Even as state-run oil companies have kept standard fuel prices unchanged, private players and premium-grade fuels have witnessed noticeable price increases. It is to be noted that the Centre has reduced special excise duty on petroleum products to keep petrol and diesel prices stable.

The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Earlier on Wednesday, PSU oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) increased the prices of its premium fuels in the national capital. XP100 petrol is now priced at Rs 160 per litre, up from Rs 149 earlier. The high-octane fuel is primarily used in luxury vehicles and high-performance motorcycles to enhance engine efficiency.

Similarly, the company has raised the price of Xtra Green diesel (premium diesel), which now costs Rs 92.99 per litre in Delhi, compared to Rs 91.49 previously. However, there has been no change in regular petrol and diesel prices, which remained stable across major Indian cities despite a rise in global crude oil benchmarks amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:47 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: Oil market update: Brent Crude: $105.64 (+4.43%)

    WTI (West Texas Intermediate) Crude: $103.88 (+3.81%)

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: Only the price of commercial LPG has been increased in the country, while that of domestic LPG has been left unchanged

    The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarified that only the price of commercial LPG has been increased in the country, while that of domestic LPG has been left unchanged to protect households from the sharp rise in the cost at which the cooking gas is being imported amid disruptions due to the Iran war.

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure sufficient crude supply for the next two months

    India’s crude inventory is adequate, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure sufficient crude supply for the next two months, the government said on Wednesday.

    Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Marketing and Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said all refineries are operating at optimal capacity, and no instances of fuel shortages have been reported at retail outlets.

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: Petrol Prices in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals

    City Price (₹/L) Price Change (₹)
    New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00
    Kolkata ₹105.41 0.00
    Mumbai ₹103.54 0.00
    Chennai ₹101.23 0.00
    Gurgaon ₹95.36 -0.12
    Noida ₹94.74 -0.14
    Bangalore ₹102.92 -0.04
    Bhubaneswar ₹100.94 -0.09
    Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00
    Hyderabad ₹107.50 +0.04
    Jaipur ₹104.72 -0.19
    Lucknow ₹94.84 +0.15
    Patna ₹105.54 +0.12
    Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.48 0.00
  • Apr 2, 2026 7:39 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: Fuel rates revised or steady?

    Globally, crude oil prices have risen sharply amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. US President Donald Trump has indicated that the American military could halt attacks on Iran within the next three weeks, signalling a possible de-escalation.

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:38 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 02 LIVE: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 94.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel Rs 90.03 per litre.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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