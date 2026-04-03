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  • Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03: Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi, Brent Crude drops; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03: Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi, Brent Crude drops; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Updated: April 3, 2026 12:38 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
petrol price
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 03 LIVE Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Friday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 03 across Indian cities and states. Even as state-run oil companies have kept standard fuel prices unchanged, private players and premium-grade fuels have witnessed noticeable price increases.

The Centre has rolled out a series of relief measures aimed at shielding Indian industry and consumers from the adverse economic impact of the Iran war, which has disrupted supply chains and hit exports. The Finance Ministry has outlined steps spanning customs duty cuts for key raw materials, export incentives, fuel price controls, and financial support mechanisms, with a focus on ensuring stability across key sectors.

The Government has allowed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional customs duty rates. Earlier, such sales attracted full import-equivalent duties, which have now been reduced to approximately 5 to 12.5 per cent to support manufacturing units.

Customs duties on critical petrochemical products have been reduced in a targeted move to offset supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict. The relief is expected to benefit sectors including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and auto components.

According to the rates released at 6 AM on April 3, the price of regular petrol at Indian Oil pumps in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Premium XP95 petrol is being sold at Rs 101.89 per litre, and XG diesel at Rs 91.49 per litre.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 3, 2026 12:38 PM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Brent crude futures traded at $109.24 per barrel, up 8 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $111.54 per barrel by 3:39 am (local time).

    Till Friday, US WTI futures jumped 11.94 per cent from the previous Friday’s close during the week, while Brent crude declined 3.14 per cent over the same period.

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:16 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    City Price Price Change
    New Delhi ₹87.67 0.00
    Kolkata ₹92.02 0.00
    Mumbai ₹90.03 0.00
    Chennai ₹92.48 +0.09
    Gurgaon ₹87.75 -0.35
    Noida ₹88.01 0.00
    Bangalore ₹90.72 -0.27
    Bhubaneswar ₹92.51 -0.09
  • Apr 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Diesel prices in major cities remained largely stable, with no change in New Delhi (₹87.67), Kolkata (₹92.02), Mumbai (₹90.03), and Noida (₹88.01), while Chennai saw a slight increase of ₹0.09 to ₹92.48

  • Apr 3, 2026 10:13 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Petrol prices remained unchanged in several regions, including Andaman & Nicobar (₹82.46), Assam (₹98.19), Chandigarh (₹94.30), Delhi (₹94.77), and Goa (₹96.70), while Andhra Pradesh saw a slight increase of ₹0.38 to ₹109.75; meanwhile, prices declined in Arunachal Pradesh by ₹0.10 to ₹91.03, Bihar by ₹0.70 to ₹105.42, Chhattisgarh by ₹0.28 to ₹100.45, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu by ₹0.07 to ₹92.37.

  • Apr 3, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    City Price (₹/L) Price Change (₹)
    New Delhi 94.77 0.00
    Kolkata 105.45 +0.04
    Mumbai 103.54 +0.04
    Chennai 100.90 +0.10
    Gurgaon 95.28 -0.37
    Noida 94.90 0.00
    Bangalore 102.63 -0.29
    Bhubaneswar 100.93 -0.10
    Chandigarh 94.30 0.00
    Hyderabad 107.46 0.00
    Jaipur 104.91 +0.19
    Lucknow 94.69 0.00
    Patna 105.42 -0.70
    Thiruvananthapuram 107.48 -0.01
  • Apr 3, 2026 8:00 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: In Delhi, regular petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre, while premium variants like XP95 or Speed cost ₹101.89 per litre. High-octane XP100 petrol is significantly more expensive at ₹160.00 per litre.

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:34 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Customs duties on critical petrochemical products have been reduced in a targeted move to offset supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:13 AM IST
    City Price (₹/Litre) Price Change (₹)
    New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00
    Kolkata ₹105.41 0.00
    Mumbai ₹103.54 +0.04
    Chennai ₹101.23 +0.43
    Gurgaon ₹95.36 -0.29
    Noida ₹94.74 -0.16
    Bangalore ₹102.96 +0.04
    Bhubaneswar ₹100.97 -0.06
    Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00
    Hyderabad ₹107.50 +0.04
    Jaipur ₹104.72 0.00
    Lucknow ₹94.84 +0.15
    Patna ₹105.54 -0.58
    Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.48 -0.01
  • Apr 3, 2026 7:11 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Global oil benchmarks have softened, with Brent crude slipping back to around $97–$98 per barrel as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia reduce fears of supply disruptions. Despite this decline, premium fuel grades and private fuel retailers are still quoting higher prices, indicating the lingering impact of last month’s sharp surge in crude oil rates.

  • Apr 3, 2026 7:05 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi, Brent Crude drops; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi,

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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