Home

Business

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03: Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi, Brent Crude drops; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

live

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03: Petrol at Rs 94.77, Diesel at Rs 87.67 in Delhi, Brent Crude drops; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 03 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 03 LIVE Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Friday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 03 across Indian cities and states. Even as state-run oil companies have kept standard fuel prices unchanged, private players and premium-grade fuels have witnessed noticeable price increases.

The Centre has rolled out a series of relief measures aimed at shielding Indian industry and consumers from the adverse economic impact of the Iran war, which has disrupted supply chains and hit exports. The Finance Ministry has outlined steps spanning customs duty cuts for key raw materials, export incentives, fuel price controls, and financial support mechanisms, with a focus on ensuring stability across key sectors.

The Government has allowed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional customs duty rates. Earlier, such sales attracted full import-equivalent duties, which have now been reduced to approximately 5 to 12.5 per cent to support manufacturing units.

Customs duties on critical petrochemical products have been reduced in a targeted move to offset supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict. The relief is expected to benefit sectors including plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and auto components.

According to the rates released at 6 AM on April 3, the price of regular petrol at Indian Oil pumps in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Premium XP95 petrol is being sold at Rs 101.89 per litre, and XG diesel at Rs 91.49 per litre.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.