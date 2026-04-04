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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04: Fuel rates unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Updated: April 5, 2026 7:01 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04: Fuel rates unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 04 Updates: Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Saturday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 04 across Indian cities and states.

According to the rates on April 4, the price of regular petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 4, 2026 9:05 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04 LIVE: According to the rates on April 4, the price of regular petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.


    The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.50 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Chennai stands at Rs 100.90 per litre.

    • Apr 4, 2026 9:04 AM IST

      Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

      City Price (₹/L) Price Change
      New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00
      Kolkata ₹105.41 0.00
      Mumbai ₹103.50 -0.04
      Chennai ₹100.90 -0.16
      Gurgaon ₹95.65 0.00
      Noida ₹94.90 +0.13
      Bangalore ₹102.55 -0.37
      Bhubaneswar ₹101.11 -0.24
      Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00
      Hyderabad ₹107.50 0.00
      Jaipur ₹104.48 +0.12
      Lucknow ₹94.69 -0.16
      Patna ₹105.23 0.00
      Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.48 +0.15
    • Apr 4, 2026 9:03 AM IST

      Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04 LIVE: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has asked all states and Union Territories to immediately step up proactive public communication on the availability of LPG and other petroleum products, citing the continued circulation of rumours and misinformation that are causing unnecessary public concern and panic buying.

      In a letter dated April 2, 2026, Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal urged Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure daily press briefings at an appropriately senior level. He also emphasised the timely dissemination of accurate information through social and electronic media to reassure citizens about adequate stock and the smooth distribution of LPG, while effectively countering false narratives.

    • Apr 4, 2026 7:26 AM IST

      Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 04 LIVE: According to the rates on April 4, the price of regular petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre.

    About the Author

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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