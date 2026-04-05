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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 05 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 05 LIVE Updates: Amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Sunday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 05 across Indian cities and states. Meanwhile, State-run oil marketing company (OMC) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Saturday assured that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain adequate across the country, even as the Centre steps up efforts to minimise any disruption to fuel supply chains amid global uncertainties.

According to the rates on April 5, the price of regular petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.50 per litre, a slight decrease from yesterday’s Rs 103. 54. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, Noida saw a marginal increase to Rs 94.90, Gurgaon remained unchanged at Rs 95.65, and Bangalore witnessed the sharpest dip to Rs 102.55. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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