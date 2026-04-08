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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 6:56 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 08 LIVE Updates: Amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Wednesday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 08 across Indian cities and states.

According to the rates on April 8, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, price of petrol in Noida is Rs 95.12, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.96 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 8, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: According to the rates on April 8, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

    Meanwhile, price of petrol in Noida is Rs 95.12, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.96 in Bangalore.

  • Apr 8, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 08 across Indian cities and states.

  • Apr 8, 2026 6:58 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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