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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Fuel rates steady or rising? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 08: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 08 LIVE Updates: Amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Wednesday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 08 across Indian cities and states.

According to the rates on April 8, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, price of petrol in Noida is Rs 95.12, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.96 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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