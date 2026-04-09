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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: Fuel rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 9: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 7:00 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: Fuel rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 09 LIVE Updates: Petroleum prices on Thursday remained relatively unchanged in India amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 09 across Indian cities and states. After a steep and sudden drop earlier this week, global crude oil markets are now showing signs of stability. The sharp decline—one of the biggest in recent years—came after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran, easing fears of supply disruptions. According to the Sunday Guardian report, Benchmark oil prices had fallen by nearly 13–18% as tensions cooled and expectations grew around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

According to the rates on April 9, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88, Rs 95.65 in Gurgaon, and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 9, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: The price of petrol in Gujarat is ₹94.85 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Haryana is ₹95.95 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Himachal Pradesh is ₹95.24 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Jammu & Kashmir is ₹96.72 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Jharkhand is ₹98.20 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Karnataka is ₹102.92 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Kerala is ₹107.49 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Ladakh is ₹103.17 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Lakshadweep is ₹100.75 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh is ₹106.41 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Maharashtra is ₹103.54 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Manipur is ₹99.15 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Meghalaya is ₹96.34 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Mizoram is ₹99.15 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Nagaland is ₹97.28 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Odisha is ₹101.03 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Pondicherry is ₹96.26 per litre.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: The price of petrol in Andaman & Nicobar is ₹82.46 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Andhra Pradesh is ₹109.37 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Arunachal Pradesh is ₹90.67 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Assam is ₹98.23 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Bihar is ₹106.12 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Chandigarh is ₹94.30 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Chhattisgarh is ₹100.73 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is ₹92.44 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Delhi is ₹94.77 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Goa is ₹97.30 per litre.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: The United States has now moved into a two-week negotiation window, with talks expected to focus on long-term security arrangements, including Iran’s nuclear programme and regional stability.

    The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly a fifth of global oil supply, making its reopening central to both geopolitical stability and energy markets. Any prolonged disruption would directly affect major importers such as India, which sources a significant share of its crude from the Gulf.

  • Apr 9, 2026 7:02 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: Fuel rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

    City Price (₹/L) Price Change (₹)
    New Delhi 94.77 0.00
    Kolkata 105.41 0.00
    Mumbai 103.54 0.00
    Chennai 101.23 +0.43
    Gurgaon 95.65 +0.14
    Noida 94.88 -0.17
    Bangalore 102.92 -0.07
    Bhubaneswar 101.03 -0.16
    Chandigarh 94.30 0.00
    Hyderabad 107.46 0.00
    Jaipur 104.69 -0.03
    Lucknow 94.69 0.00
    Patna 106.12 +0.89
    Thiruvananthapuram 107.49 +0.01
  • Apr 9, 2026 7:01 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre.

    The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre.

    Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88, Rs 95.65 in Gurgaon, and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore.


    • Apr 9, 2026 7:00 AM IST

      Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: According to the rates on April 9, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88, Rs 95.65 in Gurgaon, and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore.

    About the Author

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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