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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: Fuel rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 09 LIVE: Fuel rates steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 9: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price today, April 09 LIVE Updates: Petroleum prices on Thursday remained relatively unchanged in India amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 09 across Indian cities and states. After a steep and sudden drop earlier this week, global crude oil markets are now showing signs of stability. The sharp decline—one of the biggest in recent years—came after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran, easing fears of supply disruptions. According to the Sunday Guardian report, Benchmark oil prices had fallen by nearly 13–18% as tensions cooled and expectations grew around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

According to the rates on April 9, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.41 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88, Rs 95.65 in Gurgaon, and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

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