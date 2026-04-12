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Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 12 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 12: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Published date india.com Published: April 12, 2026 9:02 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 12 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

The Centre has increased export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 per litre, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. Amid uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices on Sunday remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of April 12 across Indian cities and states.

According to the rates on April 12, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.45 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.74, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to check the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Live Updates

  • Apr 12, 2026 9:07 AM IST
    City Price (₹) Price Change (₹)
    New Delhi 94.77 0.00
    Kolkata 105.45 0.00
    Mumbai 103.54 0.00
    Chennai 101.06 +0.26
    Gurgaon 95.51 -0.06
    Noida 94.74 -0.31
    Bangalore 102.92 0.00
    Bhubaneswar 100.97 -0.14
    Chandigarh 94.30 0.00
    Hyderabad 107.50 0.00
    Jaipur 104.86 +0.14
    Lucknow 94.84 +0.19
    Patna 105.54 -0.58
    Thiruvananthapuram 107.48 +0.15
  • Apr 12, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 12 LIVE: According to the rates on April 12, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 105.45 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.74, Rs 95.51 in Gurgaon and Rs 102.92 in Bangalore.

  • Apr 12, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Today Petrol, Diesel Prices April 12 LIVE: The Centre has increased export duties on petroleum products, raising the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 per litre, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.The move, which comes into force “with immediate effect”, is aimed ensuring domestic supply amid evolving global energy dynamics and not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences, officials said. “Satisfied that the Special Additional Excise Duty leviable… on High speed diesel oil, should be increased and that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action,” the notification said. Changes are being made in the Eighth Schedule of the Finance Act, 2002. “For the entry… ‘Rs. 24 per litre’ shall be substituted,” the notification said,

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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