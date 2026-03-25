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Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 25: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 25: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol prices today remain crucial for daily budgets. Here’s the latest update on fuel rates in major cities.

Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 25: Fuel rates revised or steady? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices remained constant as of March 25, despite fluctuations in Brent Crude’s price affecting fuel prices worldwide.

Today Petrol Rate March 25: Check Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Price (₹/L) Price Change New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹105.41 -0.04 Mumbai ₹103.54 0.00 Chennai ₹101.06 +0.26 Gurgaon ₹95.51 -0.14 Noida ₹94.85 +0.08 Bangalore ₹102.96 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹100.93 -0.18 Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹107.50 +0.04 Jaipur ₹104.72 0.00 Lucknow ₹94.69 +0.04 Patna ₹105.59 +0.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.30 -0.18

Today Petrol Rate March 25: Check Petrol Price State-wise

City Price (₹/L) Price Change New Delhi ₹94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹105.41 -0.04 Mumbai ₹103.54 0.00 Chennai ₹101.06 +0.26 Gurgaon ₹95.51 -0.14 Noida ₹94.85 +0.08 Bangalore ₹102.96 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹100.93 -0.18 Chandigarh ₹94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹107.50 +0.04 Jaipur ₹104.72 0.00 Lucknow ₹94.69 +0.04 Patna ₹105.59 +0.36 Thiruvananthapuram ₹107.30 -0.18

It is to be noted that the US-Iran war has entered its fourth week. The Trump administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorised to speak publicly about it. The ceasefire plan was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The proposal comes as the US military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region.

Today Diesel Rate March 25: Check Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Price (₹/L) Price Change New Delhi ₹87.67 0.00 Kolkata ₹92.02 0.00 Mumbai ₹90.03 0.00 Chennai ₹92.61 +0.22 Gurgaon ₹88.03 -0.07 Noida ₹87.81 -0.08 Bangalore ₹90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹92.77 +0.08 Chandigarh ₹82.45 0.00 Hyderabad ₹95.70 0.00 Jaipur ₹90.21 0.00 Lucknow ₹87.81 +0.05 Patna ₹91.78 +0.29 Thiruvananthapuram ₹96.48 0.00

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