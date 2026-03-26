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Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 26 LIVE: Hike or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 26 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices slightly increased compared to yesterday’s rate as of March 26.
Today Petrol Rate March 26: Check Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals
|City
|Price (₹/L)
|Price Change (₹)
|New Delhi
|94.77
|0.00
|Kolkata
|105.45
|0.00
|Mumbai
|103.54
|+0.04
|Chennai
|100.90
|+0.06
|Gurgaon
|95.36
|-0.29
|Noida
|95.12
|+0.22
|Bangalore
|102.92
|-0.04
|Bhubaneswar
|101.19
|+0.16
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|0.00
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|0.00
|Jaipur
|104.72
|+0.34
|Lucknow
|94.69
|0.00
|Patna
|105.59
|+0.36
|Thiruvananthapuram
|107.48
|-0.01
Today Petrol Rate March 25: Check Petrol Price State-wise
|State / UT
|Price (₹/L)
|Price Change (₹)
|Andaman & Nicobar
|82.46
|0.00
|Andhra Pradesh
|109.75
|+0.12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|90.96
|+0.29
|Assam
|98.21
|-0.03
|Bihar
|105.59
|+0.36
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|0.00
|Chhattisgarh
|99.44
|0.00
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|92.44
|0.00
|Delhi
|94.77
|0.00
|Goa
|96.70
|+0.09
|Gujarat
|94.96
|+0.34
|Haryana
|95.95
|0.00
|Himachal Pradesh
|94.98
|-0.13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|96.49
|-0.23
|Jharkhand
|97.86
|-0.23
|Karnataka
|102.92
|-0.04
|Kerala
|107.48
|-0.01
|Ladakh
|102.35
|-0.17
|Lakshadweep
|100.75
|0.00
|Madhya Pradesh
|106.28
|-0.24
|Maharashtra
|103.54
|+0.04
|Manipur
|99.33
|+0.12
|Meghalaya
|96.11
|-0.09
|Mizoram
|99.06
|+0.78
|Nagaland
|97.70
|+0.44
|Odisha
|101.19
|+0.16
|Pondicherry
|96.26
|0.00
|Punjab
|98.31
|+0.02
|Rajasthan
|104.72
|+0.34
|Sikkim
|103.35
|0.00
|Tamil Nadu
|100.90
|+0.06
|Telangana
|107.46
|0.00
|Tripura
|97.40
|-0.41
|Uttar Pradesh
|94.69
|0.00
|Uttarakhand
|93.43
|-0.26
|West Bengal
|105.45
|0.00
It is to be noted that the US-Iran war has entered its fourth week. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.” This follows comments by the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog.
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