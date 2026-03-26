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Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 26 LIVE: Hike or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 26 LIVE: Hike or unchanged? Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol, Diesel Rate March 26 LIVE: Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Today Petrol Price

The fear of fuel shortage in the backdrop of the US-Israel war on Iran has caused a severe global fuel supply chain crisis, triggering panic buying in the district. Despite uncertainty in energy-producing regions of the Middle East, petroleum prices remained relatively unchanged in India. In India, Petrol and diesel prices slightly increased compared to yesterday’s rate as of March 26.

Today Petrol Rate March 26: Check Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities and State Capitals

City Price (₹/L) Price Change (₹) New Delhi 94.77 0.00 Kolkata 105.45 0.00 Mumbai 103.54 +0.04 Chennai 100.90 +0.06 Gurgaon 95.36 -0.29 Noida 95.12 +0.22 Bangalore 102.92 -0.04 Bhubaneswar 101.19 +0.16 Chandigarh 94.30 0.00 Hyderabad 107.46 0.00 Jaipur 104.72 +0.34 Lucknow 94.69 0.00 Patna 105.59 +0.36 Thiruvananthapuram 107.48 -0.01

Today Petrol Rate March 25: Check Petrol Price State-wise

State / UT Price (₹/L) Price Change (₹) Andaman & Nicobar 82.46 0.00 Andhra Pradesh 109.75 +0.12 Arunachal Pradesh 90.96 +0.29 Assam 98.21 -0.03 Bihar 105.59 +0.36 Chandigarh 94.30 0.00 Chhattisgarh 99.44 0.00 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 92.44 0.00 Delhi 94.77 0.00 Goa 96.70 +0.09 Gujarat 94.96 +0.34 Haryana 95.95 0.00 Himachal Pradesh 94.98 -0.13 Jammu & Kashmir 96.49 -0.23 Jharkhand 97.86 -0.23 Karnataka 102.92 -0.04 Kerala 107.48 -0.01 Ladakh 102.35 -0.17 Lakshadweep 100.75 0.00 Madhya Pradesh 106.28 -0.24 Maharashtra 103.54 +0.04 Manipur 99.33 +0.12 Meghalaya 96.11 -0.09 Mizoram 99.06 +0.78 Nagaland 97.70 +0.44 Odisha 101.19 +0.16 Pondicherry 96.26 0.00 Punjab 98.31 +0.02 Rajasthan 104.72 +0.34 Sikkim 103.35 0.00 Tamil Nadu 100.90 +0.06 Telangana 107.46 0.00 Tripura 97.40 -0.41 Uttar Pradesh 94.69 0.00 Uttarakhand 93.43 -0.26 West Bengal 105.45 0.00

It is to be noted that the US-Iran war has entered its fourth week. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, “Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.” This follows comments by the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog.

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