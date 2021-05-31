New Delhi: After a day’s pause, fuel prices were hiked again on Monday, with petrol hitting an all-time high of Rs 100.47 per litre in Mumbai. While petrol prices saw an increase of 28-29 paise per litre, diesel prices were hiked by 26-28 paises per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extended Till June 15, Relaxations on Case-to-case Basis

In Delhi, the petrol prices touched a whopping Rs 94.23 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 85.15 per litre. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

This is the 16th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. In 15 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.54 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.16.