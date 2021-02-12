New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections 2021, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government decided to remove the additional cess of Rs 5 levied on petrol and diesel. The revised rate will come into effect from today midnight. The development comes as fuel prices are on a steady rise across the country. Moreover, the BJP government in the northeastern state will also quash 25 per cent additional cess on liquor. Also Read - Petrol Price Breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai, Diesel Records All-time High | Check Latest Fuel Price

Notably, Assam, along with neighbouring Meghalaya, had hiked fuel prices in 2020 to cover the losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices extended gains on Friday with pump prices rising by 29 paisa and 35 paisa per litre, respectively in the national capital. With this increase, it is for the fourth consecutive day this week that petrol prices has gone up in Delhi and is now Rs 88.14 a litre and diesel Rs 78.38 a litre .