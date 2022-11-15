Petrol, Diesel To Come Under GST? Petroleum Min Says Centre Okay If States Agree

As of now, the excise duty collected by the central government constitutes nearly 32.4 per cent of petrol's retail price and 35.4 per cent of diesel's, according to GoDigit. The rest comes in the form of VAT levied by the state, dealer commission and the price charged by oil companies to the dealers.

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that if states agree, the union government can bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Puri was speaking to media persons Tuesday in Srinagar where he told that the central government has been ready for the same all along.

“For bringing the petrol and diesel under the GST, the states have to agree. If the states make the move, we are ready. We have been ready all along”, said Hardeep Singh Puri. When asked about the nuances of the implementation of the same, Puri said, “It is another issue how to implement it. That question should be addressed to the finance minister.”

As of now, the excise duty collected by the central government constitutes nearly 32.4 per cent of petrol’s retail price and 35.4 per cent of diesel’s, according to GoDigit. The rest comes in the form of sales tax or value added tax (VAT) levied by the state, dealer commission and the price charged by oil companies to the dealers.

In 2021-22 alone, the excise duty that the central government earned on excise duty imposed on petroleum products amounted to Rs 363,305 crore and that earned by states amounted to Rs 256,248 crore, as per a report on the New Indian Express. It’s more than clear that both states and centre fetch hefty amounts of money only through the tax imposed on sale on petroleum products. If petrol and diesel come under the ambit of GST, states will lose the flexibility to adjust VAT as per their revenue needs. While speaking to media persons, Puri also expressed doubts whether states would agree to bringing petrol and diesel under GST.