New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today increased simultaneously again as global oil prices remained firm with benchmark crude rising sharply to cross the three-year high-level of USD 82 per barrel mark. Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 103.24 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 91.77 per litre. While petrol price in the national capital has gone up by 34 paise, diesel becomes costlier by 35 paise.

Petrol Price, Diesel Rate Today

Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 109.25 per litre after a hike of 29 paise and diesel rate is Rs 99.55 a litre following an increase of 38 paise.

Petrol price in Chennai was increased by 26 paise to Rs 100.75 per litre and diesel is costlier by 33 paise to hit Rs 96.26 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 103.94 per litre after a hike of 29 paise, diesel rate is Rs 94.88 a litre following an increase of 35 paise.

With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of Madhya Pradesh. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed the Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier, as per IANS report.

Diesel prices have now increased on 11 out of the last 14 days. Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week, given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on eight of the previous 10 days.

After rising over three year high level of USD 80 a barrel earlier this week, the global benchmark came down to USD 78 a barrel and now is again up to USD 82 a barrel while OPEC+ has decided to stick to its marginal production easing plan and the market remains tight, as per IANS report.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 8 to 9 per barrel as compared to average prices during August, the IANS report.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices becomes effective from morning at 6 a.m, according to the IANS report.