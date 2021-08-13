New Delhi: Petrol Price is all set to come down in Chennai and others parts as the state government today reduced Rs 3 from State excise duty on petrol on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced during the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021.Also Read - Karnataka Police Busts Fake Marks Card Racket, 2 Held
Petrol Price In Tamil Nadu, Chennai
- The Tamil Nadu government’s move is expected to incur a loss of Rs 1,160 crore to the state exchequer.
- “This Government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs.1,160 crore a year,” Tamil Nadu Government said in the Revised Budget estimates document, according to a Moneycontrol report.
- Petrol price comprises of base price of the fuel, taxes levied by both the central and state governments.
- Tamil Nadu government has cut Rs from the tax it levied on the petrol.
- In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre before the price cut.
Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi Today
- Meanwhile, across India, Petrol and diesel prices remained static for the 27th consecutive day on Friday, as per an IANS report.
- In Delhi, petrol continued to be sold at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel was unchanged at Rs 89.87 a litre, the IANS report says.
- In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros, according to IANS report.
- Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark.
- In Kolkata petrol price today is Rs 101.08 a litre. Diesel is also price at Rs 94.39 and Rs 93.02 per litre in both cities respectively, as per IANS report.
- The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18, IANS reported.