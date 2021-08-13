New Delhi: Petrol Price is all set to come down in Chennai and others parts as the state government today reduced Rs 3 from State excise duty on petrol on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced during the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021.Also Read - Karnataka Police Busts Fake Marks Card Racket, 2 Held

Petrol Price In Tamil Nadu, Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government’s move is expected to incur a loss of Rs 1,160 crore to the state exchequer.

“This Government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs.1,160 crore a year,” Tamil Nadu Government said in the Revised Budget estimates document, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Petrol price comprises of base price of the fuel, taxes levied by both the central and state governments.

Tamil Nadu government has cut Rs from the tax it levied on the petrol.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 a litre before the price cut.

