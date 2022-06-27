Petrol Price, Diesel Price | New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices in India remained unchanged on June 27, 2022. Fuel rates are updated every day by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). For the unversed, the fuel prices have remained steady since May 21, after the government slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Despite the reduction, petrol rates continue to stay above Rs 100 per litre in several cities. All the changes made in the prices of petrol and diesel get implemented from 6 AM daily.Also Read - Sensex Rises Over 700 Points On Opening, Nifty Breaches 15,900; IT Stocks Up

While in Delhi, the petrol prices remain below Rs. 100 at Rs. 96. 72 per litre, in Mumbai, it was at Rs. 111.35 per litre. On Monday, Chennai and Kolkata saw the price hover around Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 106.03 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices in major cities such as Delhi stand at Rs. 89.62 per litre whereas in Mumbai, it is close to Rs. 100 at Rs. 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, Diesel car owners will have to shell 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the Diesel prices are Rs. 94.24 per litre.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices In Your City On June 27 Here

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 96.72/L ₹ 89.62/L Mumbai ₹ 111.35 /L ₹ 97.28/L Kolkata ₹ 106.03/L ₹ 92.76/L Chennai ₹102.63/L ₹94.24 /L Bangalore ₹101.94 /L ₹87.89 /L Bhopal ₹ 108.65 /L ₹ 93.90 /L Gurgaon ₹ 97.18 /L ₹ 90.05 /L Guwahati ₹ 96.01 /L ₹ 83.94 /L Lucknow ₹ 96.57 /L ₹ 89.76 /L Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 /L ₹ 97.82 /L Faridabad ₹ 97.49 /L ₹ 90.35 /L Ghaziabad ₹ 96.58 /L ₹ 89.75 /L Noida ₹ 96.79 /L ₹ 89.96 /L

The fuel rates have a direct bearing on the inflation in the country. As production and consumption take place in different geographical localities, the cost of transportation of goods fluctuates with the change in oil prices.