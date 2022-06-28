Petrol Price, Diesel Price | New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices in India continue to remain unchanged on June 28, 2022 as well. Fuel rates are updated every day by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The fuel prices have been steady since May 21, after the government slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. However, petrol rates continue to stay above Rs 100 per litre in several cities despite the reduction. All the changes made in the prices of petrol and diesel get implemented from 6 AM daily.Also Read - Sri Lanka Runs Out Of Fuel, Suspends Non-Essential Services Till July 10 | Details Here

While in Delhi, the petrol prices remain below Rs. 100 at Rs. 96. 72 per litre on Tuesday; in Mumbai, it was at Rs. 111.35 per litre. Chennai and Kolkata saw the price hover around Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 106.03 per litre respectively. Also Read - Petrol Price Likely To Come Down By 30%, Liquor 17% Cheaper In Next 2 Days | Full Details Inside

Diesel prices in major cities such as Delhi stand at Rs. 89.62 per litre whereas in Mumbai, it is close to Rs. 100 at Rs. 97.28 per litre. In Kolkata, Diesel car owners will have to shell 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the Diesel prices are Rs. 94.24 per litre. Also Read - Making Sense Of Economic Crisis: What Is Wrong With Indian Economy? | Explained

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices In Your City On June 28 Here

Cities Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 96.72/L ₹ 89.62/L Mumbai ₹ 111.35 /L ₹ 97.28/L Kolkata ₹ 106.03/L ₹ 92.76/L Chennai ₹102.63/L ₹94.24 /L Bangalore ₹101.94 /L ₹87.89 /L Bhopal ₹ 108.65 /L ₹ 93.90 /L Gurgaon ₹ 97.18 /L ₹ 90.05 /L Guwahati ₹ 96.01 /L ₹ 83.94 /L Lucknow ₹ 96.57 /L ₹ 89.76 /L Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 /L ₹ 97.82 /L Faridabad ₹ 97.49 /L ₹ 90.35 /L Ghaziabad ₹ 96.58 /L ₹ 89.75 /L Noida ₹ 96.79 /L ₹ 89.96 /L

The fuel rates have a direct bearing on the inflation in the country. As production and consumption take place in different geographical localities, the cost of transportation of goods fluctuates with the change in oil prices.