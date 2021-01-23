New Delhi: The price of petrol rose to Rs 85.7 per litre on Saturday after registering an all-time high of Rs 84.45 per litre yesterday. Diesel price also registered a hike of Rs 0.25 as it is being sold at Rs 75.88 per litre today. Also Read - Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out at Automobile Service Centre in Uttam Nagar

In Mumbai, petrol price is at Rs 92.28 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 82.66. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 88.29 and Rs 81.14 per litre. In Kolkata, the prices of petrol and diesel are at Rs 87.11 and Rs 79.48 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is at Rs 93.59 and Rs 83.85 per litre respectively.

The current price rise is largely on account of a steep increase in the central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices.

Oil companies executives had said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on sale of auto fuels.

Petrol price was very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7, 2020. But the march had been halted ever since then with no price revision by the OMCs in the month. The price rise started again only on January 6.