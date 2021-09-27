New Delhi: Diesel price today was increased but petrol rate remained unchanged across the country. In Delhi, diesel price has been hiked by 25 paise per litre and in Mumbai, the rate been increased by 26 paise per litre by oil marketing companies on Monday. Notably, petrol price remained unchanged for the 22nd consecutive day, according to Indian Oil Corporation, country’s largest fuel retailer.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices To Go Down Big? All You Need To Know

Petrol price in the national capital is Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 89.32 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 96.94 per litre. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged; Details Here

Meanwhile, in Chennai, diesel price has gone up by 23 paise to Rs 93.69 per litre. Petrol price in Tamil Nadu capital is Rs 98.96 per litre. In Kolkata diesel has become expensive by 24 paise to Rs 93.93 per litre. Petrol in West Bengal capital costs Rs 101.62 per litre. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel Consumers Can Expect Relief; Check City-Wise Rates

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the pump price of diesel marginally while maintaining stability in petrol prices amid volatility amid volatility in global oil prices. OMCs have preferred to maintain their watch prices on global oil situation before making any revision in prices, as per an IANS report.

The wait and watch plan of OMCs has come to the relief of consumers as no revision has come during a period when crude prices were on the rise over a shortfall in the US production and inventories and a pick up in demand. This would have necessitated about Rs 1 increase in price of petrol and diesel, IANS reported.