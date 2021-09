New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Fuel rates revision has been kept on hold for the third consecutive day. Price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged on Wednesday at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre while diesel rate also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre. Across the country, petrol and diesel prices remained static but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state, as IANS report.Also Read - Relief For Consumers As Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By 15 Paise Per Litre