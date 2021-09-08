New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged. Fuel rates revision has been kept on hold for the third consecutive day. Price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged on Wednesday at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre while diesel rate also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre. Across the country, petrol and diesel prices remained static but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state, as IANS report.Also Read - Relief For Consumers As Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By 15 Paise Per Litre

Auto fuel prices in India have maintained stability amid softening of the global oil prices over rise in production and concerns on demand, as per IANS report.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 a.m, IANS reported.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates, according to IANS report.

But, the fluctuations in global oil prices have prevented OMCs to follow this formula in totality and revisions are now being made with longer gaps. This has also made companies keep the increasing fuel prices whenever there is a mismatch between globally arrived and pump price of fuel, IANS report.

Fuel consumers can expect fuel prices to remain unchanged or get some relief by way of a cut in days ahead as global oil is expected to remain soft, according to IANS report.

Oil cartel OPEC and its allies have agreed to gradually raise production levels that should prevent upward price movement. The concerns on demand due to the pandemic is also affecting oil prices, IANS reported.

After touching USD 74 a barrel-mark last week, benchmark Brent crude is marginally lower now at around USD 72 per barrel, according to IANS report.