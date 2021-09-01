New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today reduced the pump price of petrol and diesel providing a much needed relief for fuel consumers from high rates of petroleum products. Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre respectively across the country. However, the retail rates of petrol and diesel will vary depending on the level of local taxes in each state, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Petrol Price Today: Petrol, Diesel Rates Drop Across Major Cities - Check Prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai And Others

Petrol Price Today, Diesel Price