New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged across India. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised petrol and diesel prices for the fourth consecutive days amid softening of the global oil prices over rise in production and concerns on demand. The retailers in the country have decided to wait and watch the global oil situation before making further changes, as per IANS report.

Petrol, Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai Today

With auto fuel rates maintaining stability, petrol price in Delhi has remained unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre on Thursday. Diesel price in the national capital is at 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price is Rs 107.26 per litre. Diesel rates also remains the same at Rs 96.19 a litre, IANS reported quoting the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation.