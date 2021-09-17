New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is today chairing the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow. The apex council is likely to discuss the issue of taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax. The proposal of the Central government is said to be for regulation of the prices of fuel in the country. It is believed that the new step, if it happens, will bring down the prices of fuel and reduce the burden on people, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged; Details Here
Petrol Price, Diesel Rate
Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price: Fuel Consumers Can Expect Relief; Check City-Wise Rates Also Read - Relief For Consumers As Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut By 15 Paise Per Litre
- Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is all set to oppose the proposal to bring petrol and diesel into the ambit of GST in the GST council meeting. The decision is being taken considering the fact that, if petrol and diesel are brought under GST, the state would face a revenue deficit up to Rs 700 crore, as per an IANS report.
- The Centre’s decision to bring fuel into the GST net is expected to bring petrol prices down from Rs 104 per litre in Karnataka to Rs 59 and the price of diesel will fall from Rs 94 to Rs 50 as both state and Centre will have to share only 28 per cent of taxes levied on fuel equally, say experts. It is expected to create a major financial deficit to the state. The Center will also lose out on revenue, IANS reported.
- Notably, the discussion on taxing petrol and diesel under the GST is likely to come up in light of the Kerala High Court order. In June, the Kerala High Court, based on a writ petition, had asked the GST Council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the GST ambit, PTI reported.
- On Friday, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the 12th consecutive day.
- The price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 107.26 per litre on Friday, while diesel rates also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre, IANS reported.
- Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices remained static on Friday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state, as per the IANS report.