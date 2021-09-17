New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is today chairing the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow. The apex council is likely to discuss the issue of taxing petrol and diesel under the single national GST tax. The proposal of the Central government is said to be for regulation of the prices of fuel in the country. It is believed that the new step, if it happens, will bring down the prices of fuel and reduce the burden on people, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged; Details Here

