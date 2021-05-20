New Delhi: Petrol price and diesel price today remained steady as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have decided to keep fuel rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were not hiked for the second consecutive day. This comes as the global oil prices have come down further. Petrol and diesel prices vary in states and cities across India due to different state taxes. Also Read - COVID Tally: 2.76 Lakh Cases, 3,874 Deaths in India in 24 Hours | Highlights

Petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 99.14 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai on Thursday is Rs 90.71 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 92.85 per litre. Diesel price in the national capital is Rs 83.51 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price today is Rs 92.92 per litre. Diesel price in West Bengal capital is Rs 86.35 per litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 94.69 per litre. Diesel price in Tamil Nadu capital is Rs 88.48 per litre.

Petrol price in Gurgaon is Rs 90.55 per litre. In Gurgaon, Diesel price today is Rs 83.92 per litre.

Petrol price in Noida is Rs 90.63 per litre, diesel price is Rs 83.94 per litre.