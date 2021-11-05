New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices today became cheaper after state governments have reduced their value-added taxes (VAT) following the Centre’s decision to slash excise duty on fuel rates. Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 103.97 per litre and diesel is Rs 86.97 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 94.14 a litre.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged Ahead of Diwali. Check Latest Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 104.67 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 89.79 a litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 101.40 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel price is Rs 85.01 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol price is Rs 108.20 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 94.62 per litre.

Petrol price in Lucknow is Rs 95.28 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 86.80 per litre. In Noida, petrol price is Rs 101.29 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 87.42 a litre.

In Bhopal, petrol price is Rs 106.86 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 90.95 a litre. Petrol price in Chandigarh is Rs 100.12 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 86.46 a litre.

Ahead of Diwali, the Centre on Wednesday had announced that excise duty would be reduced by Rs 5 for petrol and Rs 10 for diesel from November 4. Following up on Centre's call for a commensurate cut in taxes on fuel by the states, a number of state governments also reduced VAT rate on petrol and diesel to provide bigger gain of price reduction to consumers.

List of States Which Have Reduced VAT on Petrol, Diesel

These states are Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tripura, Sikkim, Goa, Gujarat and Manipur.