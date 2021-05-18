New Delhi: Petrol Price, Diesel Price Today in India – Prices of Petrol and Diesel on Tuesday hit record-mark as Oil Marketing Companies have decided to increase the fuel rates once again. Petrol price today was increased today by around 27 paise. The diesel rates today went up by 29 paise. Also Read - Indians Missed Chance to Win Paralympic Quotas Due to Covid: Coach Satyapal Singh

Petrol price in Mumbai is approaching Rs 100-mark. One litre of petrol today in Mumbai will cost you Rs 99.14. Petrol price in Delhi today is Rs 92.85 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 94.69 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 92.92 per litre.

Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 90.71 per litre. In Delhi, diesel price is Rs 83.51 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs Rs 86.35 per litre. In Chennai, diesel price is Rs 88.48 per litre.

Petrol prices in some states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and in few places in Maharashtra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now, as per an IANS report.