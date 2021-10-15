New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked simultaneously taking fuel rates to record high levels across the country on the occasion of Dussehra 2021. Oil marketing companies have now increased the rates for two consecutive days. Accordingly, petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 105.14 per litre after a jump of 35 paise. Diesel rate was also increased by 35 paise to Rs 93.87 per litre in the national capital.Also Read - IPL Final: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Could be Key; Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik Have Been Deadwood - Sanjay Manjrekar Ahead of CSK vs KKR

Petrol Price Today, Diesel Rate

Petrol price in Mumbai on Friday was hiked by 34 paise to Rs 111.09 per litre and diesel became costlier by 37 paise to Rs 101.78 a litre.

Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.40 per litre and diesel rate Rs 98.26 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol price is at Rs 108.80 per litre and diesel rate is at Rs 99.63 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 105.76 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 96.98 a litre. Petrol price in Hyderabad is 109.37 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 102.42 a litre.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, as per IANS report.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately, the IANS report says.

International benchmark crude prices have been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over USD 83.7 per barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price both in the international market was higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.