Petrol Price Goes Beyond Rs 100 in Patna, Bhopal: Check Latest Fuel Price in Your City Today

Petrol in Noida is available at Rs 96.79 and diesel at Rs 89.96 per litre, as per the latest rate revision.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is available at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in most parts of the country on Thursday. However, minor rise and fall in fuel prices have been notice in some cities. Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai did not witness any change in fuel price. Notably, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil determine the fuel prices on daily basis. The fuel rates are generally announced at 6 AM each day.

Petrol, Diesel Price in Various Cities

As per the government oil companies, petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel reached Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre. Petrol in Lucknow is available at Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. Petrol crossed Rs 1000 mark in Patna and is available at Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. In Bhopal, petrol has become Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per litre. Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per litre.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is available at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Why Do Fuel Prices Change Daily?

Generally, the fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel prices vary from state to state mainly due to several factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Fuel Prices Through SMS?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Moreover, the HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

