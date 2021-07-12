New Delhi: Petrol price was increased today even as there has been a cut in diesel rates. On Monday, petrol price was increased by 28-30 paisa per litre and diesel rate was reduced by 14-16 paisa per litre, according to a Live Mint report.Also Read - Centre Runs on Tax Extortion: Rahul Gandhi After Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-Mark in Delhi

Petrol Price:

Following today’s price hike, petrol price in Delhi is Rs 101.91 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 107.20 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 101.92 per litre and in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per litre. Also Read - TMC Minister Cycles 38 km to State Assembly as Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 in Kolkata

Diesel Price:

Diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.72 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel price is Rs 97.29 per litre. Diesel rate in Chennai is 94.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 92.81 per litre. Also Read - Petrol Crosses Rs 100/Litre Mark in Bihar After Surge in International Oil Rates