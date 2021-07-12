New Delhi: Petrol price was increased today even as there has been a cut in diesel rates. On Monday, petrol price was increased by 28-30 paisa per litre and diesel rate was reduced by 14-16 paisa per litre, according to a Live Mint report.Also Read - Centre Runs on Tax Extortion: Rahul Gandhi After Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-Mark in Delhi
Petrol Price:
Following today's price hike, petrol price in Delhi is Rs 101.91 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 107.20 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 101.92 per litre and in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per litre.
Diesel Price:
Diesel price in Delhi is Rs 89.72 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel price is Rs 97.29 per litre. Diesel rate in Chennai is 94.24 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 92.81 per litre.
- Global cues pushed fuel prices to increase again across the country on Monday, according to an IANS report.
- However, unlike uniform price movement earlier, oil marketing companies on Monday continued with their practice adopted more than two months ago to increase the price of petrol but reduced the primp price of diesel for the first time in close to three months, the report said.
- Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark and OMC officials said that if international oil prices continued to firm up, prices may rise further, as per the IANS report.
- With Monday’s price hike, fuel prices have now increased on 39 days and remained unchanged on 34 days since May 1. The 39 increases has taken up petrol prices by Rs 10.79 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.15 per litre in the national capital till Sunday, the report says.
- Yesterday, the oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the four metro cities.
