New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked across the country. The revision in the rates comes as global crude oil prices rose to multi-month high levels. Notably, the petrol price has been increased for the first time since July 17, as per media reports.

Petrol price in Mumbai witnessed a hike of 21 paise to touch Rs 107.47 per litre. Diesel price was increased by 27 paise to hit Rs 97.21 per litre, as per an ANI report.

Petrol price in Delhi is at Rs 101.39 per litre after a hike of 20 paise. Diesel rate was increased by 25 paise to Rs 89.57 per litre, the ANI report says.

Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 101.87 per litre after a hike of 25 paise an d diesel rate is Rs 92.67 per litre.

In Chennai, diesel costs Rs 94.17 per litre and the petrol price is Rs 99.15 per litre.

Global crude prices have gained almost 80 per cent level in last one year and more than 45 per cent in first six months of 2021. At the current USD 79 a barrel, Brent crude is already at multiple month high and set to breach two and half year high rate of USD 80 a barrel soon, as per an IANS report.

Higher crude means more petro dollar spend by India as it has to import more than 80 per cent of its domestic requirements. The rising demand for oil on the country is also a concern as together it could jack up the country's oil import bill, the IANS report says.