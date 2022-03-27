New Delhi: The price of petrol and diesel have been hiked once again for the fifth time in six days on Sunday (March 27, 2022). While petrol price has hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel is up 55 paise. And with this latest fuel price revision, petrol will be sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.42 per litre in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre will be sold at Rs 113.88 and Rs 98.13 after an increase by 53 paise and 58 paise respectively.Also Read - LIVE India vs South Africa Score, Women’s CWC 2022: Shafali Gets India Off to a Flyer

Fuel Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel. The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off.