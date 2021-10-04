New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged by oil marketing companies. The comes after fuel rates have touched all-time high levels across the country. Petrol price in Delhi on Monday is at its highest-ever level of Rs 102.39 per litre. Diesel rates too touched a record high of Rs 90.77 in the national capital. Petrol price has soared to record high of Rs 108.43 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel will cost you Rs 98.48 in the Maharashtra capital.Also Read - How Petrol, Diesel Price Hikes Are Pinching Hard on Common Man's Pocket; Details Here

On Sunday, Petrol price for the third straight day was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel by 30 paise, PTI reported quoting a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol Price, Diesel Rate – All You Nee to Know