New Delhi: In further pinch to the common man's pocket, petrol price was today hiked by oil marketing companies across the country. However, there is no revision in the diesel price on Tuesday. The increase in fuel rate for the seventh consecutive day provides no respite to common man even on the occasion of Dhanteras. This has come as oil prices in the international market advanced with traders awaiting a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, as per an IANS report.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 110.04 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 98.42 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price is Rs 115.85 per litre and diesel price is Rs 106.62 a litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 110.50 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 101.56 a litre. In Chennai, petrol price is Rs 106.66 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 102.59 per litre.

Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 113.93 per litre and diesel price is Rs 104.50 a litre. In Hyderabad, petrol price is Rs 114.49 a litre and diesel rate is Rs 107.40 per litre.

Petrol prices have also risen on 27 of the previous 34 days and diesel prices have now increased on 30 out of the last 38 days, as per IANS report.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9 to USD 10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

International benchmark Brent crude price was at USD 84.71 per a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. OPEC+ is expected to meet on Thursday, discussing its plan on crude production. The group is gradually easing record output cuts made last year, according to the IANS report.