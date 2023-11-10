Petrol Price Hiked in Noida, Greater Noida, Patna: Check Latest Fuel Price in Your City Today

Home

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre.

fuel rates have come down in Ghaziabad by 9 paise and are being sold at Rs 96.58 per litre, while diesel has fallen by 9 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 per litre.

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, petrol and diesel prices have increased in many cities. Notably, the fuel rates increased in India amid fall in crude prices in the global market. While petrol prices hiked in Noida, and Patna, the fuel rates, however, came down in Ghaziabad.

Petrol Price Hiked in Noida, Patna

As per the latest updates from the government oil companies, petrol price in Noida and Greater Nodia increased by 13 paise to Rs 96.92 a liter this morning, while diesel became costlier by 12 paise and is being sold at Rs 90.08 a litre. In the similar manner, petrol price in Patna became costlier by 23 paise and is being sold at Rs 107.47 per litre, while diesel has increased by 21 paise to Rs 94.25 per litre.

Petrol Price Slashed in Ghaziabad

However, the fuel rates have come down in Ghaziabad by 9 paise and are being sold at Rs 96.58 per litre, while diesel has fallen by 9 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.75 per litre.

In terms of crude oil, its prices are falling again in the last 24 hours in the global market. The price of Brent crude has also came down to $ 80.01 per barrel.

Petrol Price in Other Cities

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. Likewise, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basisin accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Vary Daily?

The fuel rates for each day are announced at 6 AM and these rates, however, vary from state to state due to various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

