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Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai to be Rs…

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each as oil companies passed on part of the spike in global energy prices to consumers.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; rates in Delhi to be Rs..(Photo Credit File/IANS)

New Delhi: In a major development, Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were increased by Rs 3 per litre each as oil companies passed on part of the spike in global energy prices to consumers. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.77 a litre, while diesel will be priced at Rs 99.67. This marks the first increase in retail fuel prices in the last four years. The recent price hike comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world is currently facing an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict. The war has led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

What are the latest petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi after the hike?

Following the latest fuel price hike, petrol prices rose to Rs 97.77 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. Meanwhile, diesel prices climbed to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 95.13 in Kolkata, Rs 93.14 in Mumbai, and Rs 95.25 in Chennai, as per a news agency PTI report.

Also Read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 15: Fuel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Hike in fuel prices; Petrol prices rise from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increase from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre pic.twitter.com/sLk3rf6E42 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

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How much have petrol and diesel prices increased in major metro cities?

Since the war broke out in the Middle East 10 weeks ago, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates that are way below cost, unlike many global energy systems that imposed rationing or passed through steep price increases.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each; Check state-wise rates

Delhi 97.77 (+3.00)

Kolkata 108.74 (+3.29)

Mumbai 106.68 (+3.14)

Chennai 103.67 (+2.83)

HSD (diesel) prices (in Rs per litre):

Delhi 90.67 (+3.00)

Kolkata 95.13 (+3.11)

Mumbai 93.14 (+3.11)

Chennai 95.25 (+2.86)

The war disrupted India’s import of 40 per cent of crude oil (raw material for making petrol and diesel), 90 per cent cooking gas LPG and 65 per cent natural gas (used to generate electricity, make fertilizer, turned into CNG and piped to household kitchens for cooking), but state-owned oil companies have maintained uninterrupted fuel supplies with no rationing or shortage at any point in the last 10 weeks.

#WATCH | Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre – petrol rise from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre while diesel from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi. Visuals from a fuel station in RK Puram area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4Ia3koKaPc — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Govt revises export duties on diesel, ATF from May 1; keeps excise duty on petrol unchanged

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had abandoned the daily price revision in April 2022 to insulate domestic consumers from a steep price increase that was warranted because of international oil prices shooting through the roof post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

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