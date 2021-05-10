New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi hit a new record on Monday with oil companies selling the transportation fuels at all-time high rates. According to the rate chart at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd outlets in Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 91.53 per litre, whereas the price of diesel in the national capital is Rs 82.06 a litre. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise For Second Day Across India: Check Revised Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

States across India have been reporting a surge in petrol and diesel prices this month after a brief relief in the run-up to Assembly elections in five major states. Parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have reported petrol prices over Rs 100 per litre.

According to India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol price today was increased by 26 paise per litre while diesel price hiked by 33 paise. Fuel demand has dipped across the country due to a series of lockdowns and restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mumbai, petrol price skyrocketed to Rs Rs 97.86 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.17 per litre. Petrol price breached the 90-mark in Chennai and Kolkata as well. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 93.38 per litre and in Kolkata is Rs 91.66 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 86.96 and Rs 84.90 per litre in the two cities, respectively.