New Delhi: Commuters are up for one more shock after the Delhi government decided to constitute a state committee to recommend a new fare structure for the capital region. According to a report by Mint, the report can be released within a month. It will be a revision after three years as the fares were revised in 2019 last. Before that, the cab and auto charges were revised in 2014. The hike in rates will put more burden on the shoulders of the commuters, who are already reeling under the high pressure of inflation in food and fuel.

Why are the auto, cab rates being revised?

The CNG, Petrol and Diesel prices in India have surged significantly in the backdrop of the Russia Ukraine war.

In 2022 alone, CNG prices have jumped by Rs 15 per kg to Rs 71.61, according to Mint. In 2019, this was at Rs 46.6 per kg.

Petrol, Diesel prices have also seen a significant surge.

The transport unions had approached the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to express their unease regarding fuel prices. They had also threatened to go on a 15-day strike.

The Aam Aadmi Party government had assured them of some remedy.

The prices of CNG are not expected to cool down soon as the global tensions are still high.

The rates of domestically produced natural gas have also seen a big surge since April 1.

With the rates all set to touch the ceiling soon, it may be a good time for the government to push electric vehicles into public transport.