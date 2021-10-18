New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today kept unchanged, according to media reports. The pause in the revision of fuel rates comes after oil marketing companies raised the prices for four straight days. Even as petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday, the rates have already hit the record high-levels, the reports said.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol Price, Diesel Rate Today

Petrol price in Delhi is at its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in the national capital, it costs Rs 94.57, as per an IANS report.

Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.43 per litre and diesel rate is Rs 97.68 a litre. In Chennai, the rate of petrol is Rs 103.01 per litre and diesel price is Rs 98.91 a litre.

There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13. However, after that petrol and diesel prices were increased by 35 paise for the fourth straight day, as per an IANS report.

Diesel prices have now increased 19 out of the last 23 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi. With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier, the IANS report says.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies started raising the pump prices after that. Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 19 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre, IANS report.

International benchmark crude oil price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over USD 84 per barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around USD 9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.