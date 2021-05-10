New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were today increased after a gap of two days. This hike came after state-owned fuel retailers started revising daily rates of Petrol and Diesel post Assembly elections. Also Read - Abhinav Kohli on Shweta Tiwari's Latest Claims: Paisa Hazam Bhi Kar Leti Ho...

Petrol Price in India:

Petrol price has been increased by 26 paise per litre on Monday. Also Read - WTC Final: Milestones That India Skipper Virat Kohli Could Reach

Diesel Price in India:

Diesel price today was increased by 33 paise.

Petrol Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

Petrol price in Mumbai today is Rs 97.86 per litre. In Delhi, Petrol price is Rs 91.53 per litre. Petrol Price in Chennai is Rs 93.38 per litre and in Kolkata is Rs 91.66 er litre.

Diesel Price in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities

Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 89.17 per litre. In Delhi, Diesel price is Rs 82.06 per litre. Diesel price in Chennai is Rs 86.96 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 84.90.

Given prices structure of petrol, and diesel, fuel rates across India vary from state to state. The petrol and diesel prices depend upon taxes levied by the state governments.

According to IANS report, Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.